Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM

144 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Plano, TX

Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1069 sqft
Upgrade options include wood style flooring and brushed nickel fixtures. Generous storage space with numerous closets throughout all floor plans. Plenty of options for outdoor activities with two pools, sports courts and playground.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
79 Units Available
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1328 sqft
Conveniently located just off Central Expressway and close to restaurants, shops and nightlife. Four resort-style pools, large fitness center and steam sauna. Luxury apartment with built-in bookshelves and 9-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1465 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments include walk-in closets, private balconies or patios, in-unit washers and dryers, and wood vinyl flooring. Residents enjoy a poolside fitness center and cyber cafe on the premises.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
15 Units Available
Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr, Plano, TX
Studio
$929
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,016
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
959 sqft
Convenience meets comfort with easy access to 75 and apartments featuring 9-foot ceilings, designer two-tone paint, and breakfast bars. Relax at one of the two swimming pools or the 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
59 Units Available
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1416 sqft
Residents have many amenities, including a hot tub, volleyball court, gym and media room, to enjoy at this property. Plenty of shopping and dining options at Headquarters Village. Units include hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
15 Units Available
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$971
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans and ample storage space. Play tennis and volleyball on site. Enjoy access to a laundry center, gym and lobby. Near Lone Star Park. By Central Expressway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$971
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1076 sqft
On-site management, maintenance, and laundry facilities. Covered parking included. Wooden picnic deck. Under a mile to President George Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
12 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
991 sqft
Residents live in units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community also offers parking, pool, gym and BBQ grill. Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-75.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1098 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring high ceilings and full appliances. Pool, state-of-the- art gym on-site. Conveniently located near the Dallas North Tollway to the Metroplex, The Shops at Willow Bend, Legacy Town Center and Stonebriar.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
24 Units Available
Ridgeview Ranch
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Ranch! A beautiful, gated community, located just off of Highway 121 in Plano. We are nestled among residential neighborhoods and within walking distance to a community golf course.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
52 Units Available
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1425 sqft
Home-like interiors are just the beginning of the treats at Lincoln at Towne Square. The Plano luxury apartments feature granite counters and a dog park, plus easy access to the Rayburn Tollway and Highway 289.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
19 Units Available
Ridgewood
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1146 sqft
Amenities at the pet-friendly community include spacious closets, laundry connections and fully equipped kitchens. Conveniently located near George Bush Turnpike, with the Collin Creek Mall and Walmart just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
41 Units Available
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1539 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a clubhouse, concierge, hot tub and garage parking. Residents can walk right over to the Ridgeview Ranch Golf Course. Units feature hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookup and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
65 Units Available
Stratford Estates
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
Studio
$968
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,068
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
1229 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers outdoor grilling, a tanning spa and a sparkling swimming pool. Units have walk-in closets, wood flooring and full-size washers and dryers. Conveniently located next to Market Plaza and Point North Park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
48 Units Available
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1299 sqft
Located close to the intersection of Highway 75 and the President George Bush Turnpike. This apartment complex offers 1-3 bedroom units with private balconies or patios and in-unit laundry hookups, onsite parking and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1260 sqft
Comfortable homes with breakfast bars and wood-style flooring. Community includes a tennis court, grilling area, and business center. Enjoy nature at nearby Hoblitzelle Park. Minutes from US 75.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
22 Units Available
Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1170 sqft
Welcome home to the heart of Plano, Texas, at Avalon at Chase Oaks Apartment Homes. Our prime location is minutes from highways 75 and 121. Enjoy nearby shopping, dining and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
35 Units Available
Stratford Estates
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
923 sqft
Located just minutes from DART rail and bus system and the Plano Medical Center. Welcoming community with multiple pools, sports court and picnic area. Apartments have granite counters, new appliances and light fixtures.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
30 Units Available
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave, Plano, TX
Studio
$905
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1187 sqft
Windsor Metro West redefines glamour. From exceptional amenities and services to master-designed floor plans that answer your need for lavish comfort, our luxury apartments have it all.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
69 Units Available
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd, Plano, TX
Studio
$906
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$987
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1150 sqft
Modern apartments with w/d in-unit, extra storage, fireplaces and private patio/balcony. Community features a gym, swimming and putting green. Located close to North Dallas Tollway in Plano and the Shops at Legacy.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
29 Units Available
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$971
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1245 sqft
Resort-style community with a relaxing courtyard, BBQ/grill area for outdoor dining, pool table and swimming pool. Located near West Plano shopping and dining. Private garages and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 6 at 03:43am
34 Units Available
Caddo Park
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
886 sqft
Yards from Independence Parkway and West Parker Road. These well-appointed apartments feature a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a modern kitchen. Attractive community includes a pool, a clubhouse and a courtyard.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
39 Units Available
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1362 sqft
Welcome home to Thornbury at Chase Oaks, a luxurious way of life.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
27 Units Available
Downtown Plano
Junction 15
930 E 15th St, Plano, TX
Studio
$975
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1216 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in historic downtown Plano, TX. Walk to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Pet-friendly living with modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Easy access to Central Expressway and public transit.

July 2020 Plano Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Plano Rent Report. Plano rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Plano rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Plano Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Plano Rent Report. Plano rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Plano rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Plano rents declined significantly over the past month

Plano rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have been relatively flat in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Plano stand at $1,171 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,455 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Plano's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Plano throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Plano

    Rent growth in Plano has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Plano is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Plano's median two-bedroom rent of $1,455 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Plano remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Nashville (+0.7%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,164, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Plano than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Plano is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

