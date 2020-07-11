Apartment List
/
TX
/
plano
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:51 AM

170 Apartments for rent in Plano, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Plano apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
28 Units Available
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1114 sqft
Premium apartments on Texas State Highway 289, just footsteps from a bus stop. Apartments come with bathtub, dishwasher and air conditioning. Game room, media room and business center on the complex.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,077
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1618 sqft
Recently updated homes with grand oval soaking tubs, designer finishes and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy a playground, cyber cafe and bike storage. Near gorgeous Russell Creek Park. Close to Highway 121.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
31 Units Available
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$971
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1245 sqft
Resort-style community with a relaxing courtyard, BBQ/grill area for outdoor dining, pool table and swimming pool. Located near West Plano shopping and dining. Private garages and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
15 Units Available
Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr, Plano, TX
Studio
$949
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,002
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
959 sqft
Convenience meets comfort with easy access to 75 and apartments featuring 9-foot ceilings, designer two-tone paint, and breakfast bars. Relax at one of the two swimming pools or the 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
20 Units Available
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,085
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1167 sqft
Distinct homes within a short distance of University of Texas at Dallas. Community highlights include a dog park, conference room and pool. Close to Gleneagles Country Club.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
25 Units Available
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,103
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1270 sqft
Home-style one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, granite counters, hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry, pet-friendly. Enjoy pool, spa, fitness center, internet cafe. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
16 Units Available
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$971
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans and ample storage space. Play tennis and volleyball on site. Enjoy access to a laundry center, gym and lobby. Near Lone Star Park. By Central Expressway.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
Stratford Estates
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1000 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Plano just minutes from George Bush Freeway, Highway 75 and DART. Newly renovated apartments feature fireplace, hardwood floors and W/D in unit. Bark park and five saltwater pools!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
$
25 Units Available
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,074
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,231
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1125 sqft
Large pool with lap lanes and sun shelf. Well-equipped fitness center with cardio machines, kettlebells, and other strength-training equipment. Garden parking for residents. Interior windows stretch nearly wall-to-wall for plenty of natural light. Immediate access to Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
25 Units Available
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,192
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1212 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale living with swimming pool, fitness center and on-site nature path. Nest Wi-Fi and keyless entry in every home. Easy access to the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
44 Units Available
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1447 sqft
Garden-style apartment homes with first-class amenities: two salt water pools, 24-hour fitness center, and free coffee bar. Luxury, furnished interiors include granite counters, in-unit laundry, and cozy fireplace. Quiet community with nearby freeway access.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Ridgewood
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1146 sqft
Amenities at the pet-friendly community include spacious closets, laundry connections and fully equipped kitchens. Conveniently located near George Bush Turnpike, with the Collin Creek Mall and Walmart just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
50 Units Available
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1299 sqft
Located close to the intersection of Highway 75 and the President George Bush Turnpike. This apartment complex offers 1-3 bedroom units with private balconies or patios and in-unit laundry hookups, onsite parking and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 9 at 02:15pm
$
8 Units Available
Armstrong Park
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1115 sqft
Located close to Downtown Plano, Collin Creek Mall and Allen Premium Outlets. Units with built-in bookcases, vaulted ceilings, double pane windows, hardwood floors and wet bars.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
18 Units Available
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,288
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1514 sqft
Luxury living in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments or two-story townhomes. Pet-friendly, updated kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces. Enjoy pool, clubhouse. Windhaven Parkway gives easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 30 at 12:19am
$
Contact for Availability
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1071 sqft
Custer Park has newly renovated one and two-bedroom apartment homes. Stylish interiors make for a decadent living environment. We also have a diverse selection of amenities and a convenient location. Apply for one of our Plano apartments today!
Results within 1 mile of Plano
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
58 Units Available
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,320
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1450 sqft
Live Well Richardson - Society 190's new one, two, and three bedroom apartments extend ultra modern finishes against large, open concept floorplans - Designed with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
73 Units Available
Willow Bend
Gramercy on the Park
4755 Gramercy Oaks Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1210 sqft
Three courtyards with tucked away grill areas, hammocks. Designer homes with track lighting, black and stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile or faux wood flooring in kitchens and baths. Immeidate access to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Pear Ridge
4753 Old Bent Tree Lane, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1004 sqft
Pear Ridge Apartments & Townhomes offer all the comforts of home. Located in Dallas, Texas, you'll discover everything that you need and love is conveniently close to home!
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
99 Units Available
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St, The Colony, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,066
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1353 sqft
Upscale living in the Flatiron District. Modern interiors with faux wood flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and upgraded granite countertops. Football and soccer field, two fitness centers, and five pools, ponds, and lakes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
$
11 Units Available
4804 Haverwood
4804 Haverwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
937 sqft
With gated parking and courtesy night patrol, residents can feel safe in this community. They also enjoy in-unit fireplaces, large kitchens, and a private balcony or patio. Just moments from Katie Jackson Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
$
13 Units Available
The Oaks of North Dallas Apartments
4701 Haverwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
937 sqft
This community offers recently renovated units with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. It's a pet-friendly property with an onsite clubhouse, gym and pool. Located just minutes from the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
$
13 Units Available
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
955 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Spring Pointe is a pet-friendly community featuring newly renovated and spacious one bedrooms and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
39 Units Available
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,106
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,246
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1212 sqft
Within walking distance to Stonebriar Mall. Unique townhomes featuring gourmet kitchens and stylish bathrooms. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and a skybox suite overlooking Dr Pepper Ballpark. Garage car parking available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Plano, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Plano apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Plano apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlano 3 BedroomsPlano Accessible ApartmentsPlano Apartments under $1,000Plano Apartments under $1,100
Plano Apartments under $900Plano Apartments with BalconyPlano Apartments with GaragePlano Apartments with GymPlano Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPlano Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPlano Apartments with Parking
Plano Apartments with PoolPlano Apartments with Washer-DryerPlano Dog Friendly ApartmentsPlano Furnished ApartmentsPlano Pet Friendly PlacesPlano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District