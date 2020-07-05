All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

3108 Parma Lane

3108 Parma Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3108 Parma Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Well Maintained, UPDATED West Plano Townhome features HARD WOOD flooring all over the property,2 story ceiling and windows in living room brings all natural lights.Kitchen offers GRANITE Countertops and backsplash, walk-in pantry,built in microwave. Large Size Master Bedroom offers walk in closet with custom designed shelving units.Master Bathroom offers separate shower, tub.Open Backyard Patio looking at greenbelt with wood fence,grass area and door to green belt. Great location close to major highways, 121,Dallas North Tollway,across from Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, close to Toyota HQ. Community offers pool and greenbelt spaces. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer might stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 Parma Lane have any available units?
3108 Parma Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3108 Parma Lane have?
Some of 3108 Parma Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 Parma Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3108 Parma Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 Parma Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3108 Parma Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3108 Parma Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3108 Parma Lane offers parking.
Does 3108 Parma Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3108 Parma Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 Parma Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3108 Parma Lane has a pool.
Does 3108 Parma Lane have accessible units?
No, 3108 Parma Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 Parma Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3108 Parma Lane has units with dishwashers.

