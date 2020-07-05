3108 Parma Lane

Amenities
Well Maintained, UPDATED West Plano Townhome features HARD WOOD flooring all over the property,2 story ceiling and windows in living room brings all natural lights.Kitchen offers GRANITE Countertops and backsplash, walk-in pantry,built in microwave. Large Size Master Bedroom offers walk in closet with custom designed shelving units.Master Bathroom offers separate shower, tub.Open Backyard Patio looking at greenbelt with wood fence,grass area and door to green belt. Great location close to major highways, 121,Dallas North Tollway,across from Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, close to Toyota HQ. Community offers pool and greenbelt spaces. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer might stay.