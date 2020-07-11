All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

The Place At Harvestree

5401 Independence Pkwy · (972) 362-9876
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5401 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX 75023

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2408 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 2402 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 2401 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Place At Harvestree.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
The Place At Harvestree offers all the comforts of home in a pristine, peaceful setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved. Ideally located in Plano, Texas, you'll discover everything that you need and love is conveniently close to home. Great shopping, enticing restaurants, award winning local schools, and commuter friendly freeways are just around the corner.

Checkout our YouTube Channel!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $87.50-$175 (non-refundable) or $500-$1200 (refundable)
Move-in Fees: $110 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: We only have storage room on patios only

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Place At Harvestree have any available units?
The Place At Harvestree has 11 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does The Place At Harvestree have?
Some of The Place At Harvestree's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Place At Harvestree currently offering any rent specials?
The Place At Harvestree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Place At Harvestree pet-friendly?
Yes, The Place At Harvestree is pet friendly.
Does The Place At Harvestree offer parking?
Yes, The Place At Harvestree offers parking.
Does The Place At Harvestree have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Place At Harvestree offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Place At Harvestree have a pool?
Yes, The Place At Harvestree has a pool.
Does The Place At Harvestree have accessible units?
No, The Place At Harvestree does not have accessible units.
Does The Place At Harvestree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Place At Harvestree has units with dishwashers.

