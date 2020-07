Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful house in the highly sought after West Plano area. Home features bright open floor plan with large family room opening to the big kitchen. Nice wood floor in family, Dining, and hallway. Brand new carpet in the rest of he house. Huge master bedroom with garden tub, walk-in closet sits downstairs. New sod in the front yard. Exemplary PLANO Schools, close to shopping, restaurants and highways!

Credit score at least 580, monthly income at least 3 times the rent.