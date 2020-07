Amenities

Not your "plain-o" in Plano! Don't let the traditional exterior fool you...The Livingston is taking luxury living to new heights with hip, contemporary finishes and a thoroughly forward-thinking collection of amenities. Our gated community features spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and two-story townhomes. Attached garages, covered parking, stainless appliances, granite countertops, tiled backsplashes in the kitchens, designer lighting, vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring and fireplaces are available. Our legendary pool is being upgraded an outdoor kitchen and our clubhouse offers free Wi-Fi, outdoor verandah with sectional sofa seating, and a fireplace for social gatherings. Take advantage of our outdoor grills or state-of-the-art the fitness studio. Plano, TX is known for great shopping, the best schools, fine dining and a great quality of life. Call today to reserve your new apartment home.