Last updated January 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

1432 N Walnut Avenue

1432 North Walnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1432 North Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
Three bedroom, one bath cottage, sq.ft. is approximately 1076.0. Fireplace is not functional.Has nice size fence back yard. and storage building, Close to Landa Park and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 N Walnut Avenue have any available units?
1432 N Walnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1432 N Walnut Avenue have?
Some of 1432 N Walnut Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 N Walnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1432 N Walnut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 N Walnut Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1432 N Walnut Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1432 N Walnut Avenue offer parking?
No, 1432 N Walnut Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1432 N Walnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1432 N Walnut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 N Walnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 1432 N Walnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1432 N Walnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1432 N Walnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 N Walnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1432 N Walnut Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1432 N Walnut Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1432 N Walnut Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

