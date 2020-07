Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup furnished patio / balcony bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry basketball court bbq/grill business center dog park hot tub internet access internet cafe tennis court

Woodland Hills meets the taste and charming qualities North Irving residents demand. Located near prestigious Las Colinas, Woodland Hills is a gated community offering easy access to highways 114 and 183 and is only minutes from DFW Airport and the George Bush Turnpike. Restaurants, Irving Mall and great entertainment options are all close by to add convenience to your style of living.