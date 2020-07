Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access valet service business center conference room carport coffee bar internet cafe garage online portal

Delante offers the modern luxury apartment for which you have been searching. Just off the shore of Lake Carolyn in Irving, this elegant five story mid-rise apartment building designed in contemporary art-deco motif provides superior apartments with traditional living spaces. Keep up with the speed of a thriving DFW metro-plex with the Urban Center across the street. Enjoy a luxurious aqua massage or work on your memo pool side with wifi XM available from the lounge chairs. Hook up your computer in our cyber lounge and get work done without going into the office. Mingle with friends in our beautiful courtyards or entertain guests in your spacious living areas and large open kitchens in your granite-filled apartment home. Let your creativity run wild when decorating your new apartment.