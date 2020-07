Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed bbq/grill clubhouse internet access pool table

Las Colinas is a little paradise within a huge metropolis, and at the heart of it all is Crest at Las Colinas Station. Life here is about community and connection. It's retreating to the pool after a long week; it's meeting new friends and neighbors; it's getting back out there and experiencing the world again. We have a place for you here, we have a life for you here - and you'll love it.