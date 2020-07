Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub key fob access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system coffee bar concierge conference room courtyard fire pit game room green community guest parking internet access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet

Welcome to Gables Water Street, a new one-of-a-kind mixed use development on Lake Carolyn in Las Colinas. Live on the water just steps to shopping, dining, entertainment, and public transportation. At Gables Residential, we live by our mission of Taking Care of the Way You Live and will always strive to deliver extraordinary quality and custom service.