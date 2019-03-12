All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 144

4132 S Beltline Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4132 S Beltline Rd, Irving, TX 75050

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
pool table
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Small Town Charm with Big City Amenities. Rediscover the fun of Wylies summer band concerts and hometown festivals or stroll among the architectural treasures of the historic district. Unwind while listening to the fountains at the resort style swimming pool & lounge in the water on our tanning ledges. If you prefer, come inside the clubhouse to play a game of pool on our pool table or work out in our state of the art fitness center. Its the life you deserve, at The Villas at Wylie.

CoverPark,HighSpeed,OnSiteMaintenance,OnSiteManagement,ShortTermLease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 144 have any available units?
4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 144 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 144 have?
Some of 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 144's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 144 currently offering any rent specials?
4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 144 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 144 pet-friendly?
No, 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 144 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 144 offer parking?
Yes, 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 144 offers parking.
Does 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 144 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 144 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 144 have a pool?
Yes, 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 144 has a pool.
Does 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 144 have accessible units?
No, 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 144 does not have accessible units.
Does 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 144 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4132 N. Beltline Rd Unit: 144 does not have units with dishwashers.

