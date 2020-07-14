Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly yoga cats allowed dog grooming area game room internet cafe lobby sauna

Tucked away in Cotton Valley between Cottonwood Valley Golf Course and Cottonwood Park, your new apartment at The Brandt embodies elegance while staying grounded in the beautiful North Texas terrain that surrounds it. Your new home in Irving, Texas is convenient to Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas, Jack E. Singley Academy, Victoria Park and other area attractions. Hit the town to enjoy nearby shopping, dining and entertainment or stay in and enjoy your home's fireplace, beautiful views and high ceilings. The surrounding tree-lined streets bring you home to luxurious apartment features and community amenities at The Brandt. Our Apartments feature efficient appliances, dishwasher, extra storage, a balcony or patio, washer and dryer connections, skylights, and stunning views. Our community includes a swimming pool with sundeck, yoga room, spa, covered parking, a dog park, and a 24-Hour Fitness Gym.