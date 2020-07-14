All apartments in Irving
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:07 AM

The Brandt

3950 North Story Road · (972) 734-1893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3950 North Story Road, Irving, TX 75038

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 months AGO

1 Bedroom

A1-1

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

A1R-1

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

A2R-1

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

B1-1

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

B1R-1

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

B2-1

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Brandt.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
yoga
cats allowed
dog grooming area
game room
internet cafe
lobby
sauna
Tucked away in Cotton Valley between Cottonwood Valley Golf Course and Cottonwood Park, your new apartment at The Brandt embodies elegance while staying grounded in the beautiful North Texas terrain that surrounds it. Your new home in Irving, Texas is convenient to Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas, Jack E. Singley Academy, Victoria Park and other area attractions. Hit the town to enjoy nearby shopping, dining and entertainment or stay in and enjoy your home's fireplace, beautiful views and high ceilings. The surrounding tree-lined streets bring you home to luxurious apartment features and community amenities at The Brandt. Our Apartments feature efficient appliances, dishwasher, extra storage, a balcony or patio, washer and dryer connections, skylights, and stunning views. Our community includes a swimming pool with sundeck, yoga room, spa, covered parking, a dog park, and a 24-Hour Fitness Gym.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $150, 2 Beds: $250
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Parcel Pending: $8/month, Pest control: $6/month, Trash: $35/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 60 lbs.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned: $25/month. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Surface Lot: 1 Space, Assigned Covered Parking: $25.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Brandt have any available units?
The Brandt offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,000 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,500. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does The Brandt have?
Some of The Brandt's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Brandt currently offering any rent specials?
The Brandt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Brandt pet-friendly?
Yes, The Brandt is pet friendly.
Does The Brandt offer parking?
Yes, The Brandt offers parking.
Does The Brandt have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Brandt offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Brandt have a pool?
Yes, The Brandt has a pool.
Does The Brandt have accessible units?
No, The Brandt does not have accessible units.
Does The Brandt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Brandt has units with dishwashers.

