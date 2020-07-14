Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage bocce court business center cc payments coffee bar community garden concierge courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Introducing The Carolyn, a stunning community of one, two, and three bedroom Irving apartments in an ideal location. Choose from a wide variety of layouts that include modern interior features as well as access to a host of exciting resident amenities throughout.Start each day off strong with a beautiful walk through our community, where youll find thoughtfully designed landscaping, wide open green spaces, and stunning lake views. Relax by our resort-style swimming pool and lounge area, or get a quick and convenient workout in at our state-of-the-art fitness center. Its all here for you at The Carolyn.Our luxury homes feature upscale interior amenities and designer finishes that will make you feel right at home. Hardwood-style flooring and soaring ceilings bring an air of sophistication to your space, while a complete appliance package in your kitchen allows you to prepare delicious home-cooked meals for guests.Our central location in the heart of Irving puts you just a short drive away from everything you need. Get to downtown Dallas or DFW airport in a flash, or simply enjoy our local neighborhood. Lush green parks, sparkling water views, and exciting restaurants and shops surround us, so youll never run out of things to do and see. Take a tour of our Irving apartment community today to experience it all.