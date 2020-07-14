All apartments in Irving
The Carolyn
The Carolyn

900 Lake Carolyn Parkway · (214) 225-7818
Location

900 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX 75039

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 141 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

Unit 241 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

Unit 441 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

See 5+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 453 · Avail. now

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 603 sqft

Unit 252 · Avail. now

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 603 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 611 sqft

See 31+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 932 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 932 sqft

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 932 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Carolyn.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
bocce court
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
community garden
concierge
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
Introducing The Carolyn, a stunning community of one, two, and three bedroom Irving apartments in an ideal location. Choose from a wide variety of layouts that include modern interior features as well as access to a host of exciting resident amenities throughout.Start each day off strong with a beautiful walk through our community, where youll find thoughtfully designed landscaping, wide open green spaces, and stunning lake views. Relax by our resort-style swimming pool and lounge area, or get a quick and convenient workout in at our state-of-the-art fitness center. Its all here for you at The Carolyn.Our luxury homes feature upscale interior amenities and designer finishes that will make you feel right at home. Hardwood-style flooring and soaring ceilings bring an air of sophistication to your space, while a complete appliance package in your kitchen allows you to prepare delicious home-cooked meals for guests.Our central location in the heart of Irving puts you just a short drive away from everything you need. Get to downtown Dallas or DFW airport in a flash, or simply enjoy our local neighborhood. Lush green parks, sparkling water views, and exciting restaurants and shops surround us, so youll never run out of things to do and see. Take a tour of our Irving apartment community today to experience it all.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant. $150 Admin Fee
Deposit: $100 Studio and One Bdr, $200 Two Bdr and $300 Three Bdr
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Reserved Parking Space $60 per month.
Storage Details: 5X5 Storage Unit for $50 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Carolyn have any available units?
The Carolyn has 58 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does The Carolyn have?
Some of The Carolyn's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Carolyn currently offering any rent specials?
The Carolyn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Carolyn pet-friendly?
Yes, The Carolyn is pet friendly.
Does The Carolyn offer parking?
Yes, The Carolyn offers parking.
Does The Carolyn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Carolyn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Carolyn have a pool?
Yes, The Carolyn has a pool.
Does The Carolyn have accessible units?
Yes, The Carolyn has accessible units.
Does The Carolyn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Carolyn has units with dishwashers.
