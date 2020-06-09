All apartments in Irving
400 Santa Fe Trail

Location

400 Santa Fe Trail, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
microwave
Beautiful two story Condo in a quiet neighborhood along the Canal! Functional floor plan features an Open Concept Kitchen, Dining, Living, Powder and Laundry room downstairs. Two Bedrooms upstairs each with Private Bath. Beautiful Plantation Shutters on first level. Lots of Storage! Lots of shops nearby! Perfect location! Valley Ranch is less than an hour driving to almost all of DFW and less than 15 minutes from Las Colinas & DFW Airport; 30 minutes from downtown Dallas & Love Field Airport; 40 minutes from downtown Fort Worth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

