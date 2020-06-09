400 Santa Fe Trail

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Beautiful two story Condo in a quiet neighborhood along the Canal! Functional floor plan features an Open Concept Kitchen, Dining, Living, Powder and Laundry room downstairs. Two Bedrooms upstairs each with Private Bath. Beautiful Plantation Shutters on first level. Lots of Storage! Lots of shops nearby! Perfect location! Valley Ranch is less than an hour driving to almost all of DFW and less than 15 minutes from Las Colinas & DFW Airport; 30 minutes from downtown Dallas & Love Field Airport; 40 minutes from downtown Fort Worth.