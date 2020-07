Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry bbq/grill coffee bar dog park internet access online portal package receiving

Life is better at Ladera Ranch – A stylish community in Irving, Texas, minutes away from DFW International Airport. Located right off State Hwy 161 with easy access to State Hwy 183, 114 and 121. Ladera Ranch is centrally located near Irving Mall, AMC Theaters, dining, entertainment and other businesses that help add to a convenient lifestyle. Your Oasis includes five remarkable floor plans, a large sparkling pool and a BBQ area with Dog Park. You will enjoy the attractions and best of all you will love making your new home at Ladera Ranch. COME SEE WHY WE HAVE THE “BEST” LOCATION, THE “BEST” QUALITY, THE “BEST” SERVICE AND THE “BEST” VALUE!