Home
/
Irving, TX
/
3131 Denali Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:11 AM

3131 Denali Drive

3131 Denali Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3131 Denali Drive, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Owner occupied being leased for 1st time! Amazing Highland Home with ton of upgrades. Home has lots of windows, hardwood throughout downstairs in common areas, Kitchen with upgraded Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top & lots of cabinet spaces. Living area with vaulted ceiling, surround sound speakers wiring, gas fireplace, & large windows. Downstairs has study with french doors, bedroom & Large master bedroom with spacious luxury bath w dual sinks and large closet. Upstairs game room open to down stair living area, & rod iron railings. Spacious bedrooms upstairs w high ceilings & large closets. Backyard with covered patio. Home is very energy efficient with tank less water heaters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3131 Denali Drive have any available units?
3131 Denali Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3131 Denali Drive have?
Some of 3131 Denali Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3131 Denali Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3131 Denali Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 Denali Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3131 Denali Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3131 Denali Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3131 Denali Drive offers parking.
Does 3131 Denali Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3131 Denali Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 Denali Drive have a pool?
No, 3131 Denali Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3131 Denali Drive have accessible units?
No, 3131 Denali Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 Denali Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3131 Denali Drive has units with dishwashers.

