3131 Denali Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Owner occupied being leased for 1st time! Amazing Highland Home with ton of upgrades. Home has lots of windows, hardwood throughout downstairs in common areas, Kitchen with upgraded Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top & lots of cabinet spaces. Living area with vaulted ceiling, surround sound speakers wiring, gas fireplace, & large windows. Downstairs has study with french doors, bedroom & Large master bedroom with spacious luxury bath w dual sinks and large closet. Upstairs game room open to down stair living area, & rod iron railings. Spacious bedrooms upstairs w high ceilings & large closets. Backyard with covered patio. Home is very energy efficient with tank less water heaters.