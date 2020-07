Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit internet cafe media room online portal

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Live in luxury in one of our one, two, or three bedroom townhomes which include a private attached garage, designer cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Our amenities include a top notch fitness center, 3 pristine swimming pools and an outdoor grilling kitchen. Our townhomes are nestled in a gated community with gorgeous, mature landscaping & Tuscan feel. The Station at MacArthur is located in the heart of Las Colinas, situated between exquisite restaurants and shopping with quick, easy access to 114 and 183, or hop onto the DART. Your life of comfort & luxury awaits you at The Station at MacArthur.