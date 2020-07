Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished carpet fireplace oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage hot tub 24hr maintenance alarm system coffee bar internet access key fob access media room

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.If you’re ready for an apartment upgrade, choose San Paloma Apartments in Houston, TX. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartments are designed with an open-concept layout to create an easy flow between rooms and spaces. Enjoy the modern finishes like sleek wood-style flooring and relaxing extras like the large soaking tubs and your own private patio or balcony.The luxuries don’t end inside your home. Our community amenities include an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a resident health club, and an outdoor kitchen. You’ll also find an onsite dog park perfect for after-work play sessions with your favorite pup because, at San Paloma Apartments, we know that pets are part of the family.Come be part of the good life at San Paloma Apartments.