Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access cats allowed on-site laundry online portal

This gorgeous community of apartment homes features stunning layouts with large open living rooms and bedrooms, many of which are newly renovated with stylish modern kitchens and finishes. With four sparkling swimming pools you'll always be near a place to cool off and relax. Stay in shape in the state-of-the-art fitness center with cardio equipment and free weights and enjoy free WiFi in the newly updated resident clubhouse. Just steps from the miles of picturesque Buffalo Bayou Bike Trails and the Lakeside Country Club, the fun sun and fresh air are always close by at our stunning community of Houston apartments. Surrounded by scenic beauty and conveniently located near a wide array of shopping, dining, entertainment and nightlife options, Latitude 2976 puts you in the premium position to fulfill your every need day and night. Plus, we're just off the I-10 freeway and Sam Houston Tollway and less than thirty minutes from downtown, so no matter where your daily commute takes you, ...