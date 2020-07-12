216 Apartments for rent in Downtown Houston, Houston, TX
1 of 46
1 of 16
1 of 23
1 of 26
1 of 48
1 of 73
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 32
1 of 25
1 of 43
1 of 75
1 of 16
1 of 47
1 of 23
1 of 52
1 of 20
1 of 37
1 of 27
1 of 6
1 of 37
1 of 19
1 of 29
1 of 22
Houston's wildly growing metropolis offers a vibrant urban landscape for newcomers and long-time residents alike. Fortune 500 companies, including Bank of America and Wells Fargo call Downtown Houston home, making it an ideal choice for young professionals looking to live, work, and play in the same neighborhood.
Locals love their modern amenities, condos, and updated apartments in Downtown Houston's modern highrises. Take your pick of rooftop gyms, swimming pools, and on-site fitness centers to create your dream home. Of course, all those amenities and modern conveniences come with a higher price tag than other Houston neighborhoods. Despite the expense of living right Downtown, rents in Houston are still reasonable when compared to other world-class cities.
You probably won't mind the higher rents with nightclubs and restaurants at your doorstep when you live in Downtown Houston. Walk around the Downtown core's network of skywalks and tunnels to access areas like Houston's Museum District, culture, and dining options.
Driving in Downtown Houston
Houston traffic woes keep most locals walking or biking through Downtown, and the temperate weather and mild winters make it easy to commute without a car. Downtown Houston is also accessible to I-69 and I-10 to wind your way through the rest of Houston's neighborhoods and out of town for a day trip.
Expect traffic anywhere you go, or ditch the car and enjoy what the neighborhood has to offer instead. Downtown Houston is also one of the only neighborhoods in the area where you can actually walk everywhere from sporting events to the METRORail and restaurants.
Public Transit
Houston's METRORail connects Downtown Houston to multiple stops in the city, including NRG Park, the Museum District, and Texas Medical Center. The public bus system is also an option or the Park & Ride service for longer commutes stretching beyond Downtown and into the far corners of Houston.
Taxis are widely available in Downtown Houston for a reasonable flat fee, as well as ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft. Cycling is easy in Houston with the low-cost B-Cycle program available at 90 stations for short-term bike rentals.
Apartment living in Downtown Houston provides a quality of life where rents are more reasonable than most similar-sized cities. Pick and choose your wishlist amenities and come with your apartment paperwork in hand to grab the best deals in your dream neighborhood.
The population of Downtown Houston ranges from professionals in their late 30s to 40s, although you'll find a mix of younger college students and well-heeled empty nesters in this urban neighborhood. The scores of corporate headquarters attract young professionals climbing the corporate ladder and looking for the best in city living.
Males also outnumber females in Downtown Houston, although you'll have plenty of people to mingle within nearby neighborhoods like Fourth Ward, Midtown, and beyond. You can also find kids in this urban metropolis, though it’s not considered as family-friendly as most of Houston. Top Tourists Attractions Some of Houston's best attractions can be found right Downtown. Start with the four city blocks in the heart of Downtown at GreenStreet. This dining, retail, and office mixed-use project keep locals busy all weekend long. There's another premier dining and entertainment hub over at Bayou Place in the heart of Houston's Theater District. Enjoy movies, music, wine, and tantalizing food from this oversized mix-use space.
Culture lovers can try the Art Blocks that transformed Downtown Houston's Main Street Square with permanent and rotating art installations and programming. Historic Market Square also offers culture and commerce within the 1800s architecture and electric pubs and nightlife.
Houston locals are notorious sports lovers, and Downtown its downtown core is home to Minute Maid Park and the Astros. For more options, the Toyota Center is nearby and offers sporting events and live entertainment. Kids and grown-ups alike enjoy Houston's Downtown Aquarium & Restaurant with dazzling views of the city in this 500,000-gallon water complex featuring all your favorite sea creatures.
For such a dense urban core, Downtown Houston still offers premier greenspace to reconnect with the outdoors. Discovery Green spans across 12 acres of space surrounded by the heart of Downtown's skyscrapers and highrises. Restaurants, a kids' play area, multi-use amphitheater, and event lawn make Discovery Green a focal gathering spot in "Downtown's new backyard."
Tranquility Park, Sam Houston Park and Market Square Park also offer a reprieve from the Downtown bustle. These smaller greenspaces are framed by tree-lined streets, restaurants, pubs, and cafes so you can walk from grass to amenities and back again.
Over on the northwest side of Downtown Houston, Buffalo Bayou is the place to savor the city's skyline and get some outdoor time after work. Cruise along the greenbelt for hiking and biking or take to the water for canoeing and kayaking. The area is considered safe enough to explore after sunset, although exercising caution after dusk in any city is always recommended.