Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:16 PM

216 Apartments for rent in Downtown Houston, Houston, TX

Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
13 Units Available
Block 334
1515 Main St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,275
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1162 sqft
Located right in the downtown area of Houston, with numerous attractions, restaurants, and entertainment right at your front door. Deluxe units feature air conditioning, appliances, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Grounds are full service.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
74 Units Available
Houston House
1617 Fannin St, Houston, TX
Studio
$983
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1083 sqft
Rooftop deck with 360 views, plus rooftop pool. Full-sized basketball court and fitness center open 24 hours. Balconies available with every floor plan. Just a half mile to numerous restaurants, light rail access, and I-45/Gulf Freeway.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
33 Units Available
Lofts at the Ballpark
610 Saint Emanuel St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,182
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1271 sqft
Loft-style apartments with expansive floor plans. Located near the Houston Dynamo Stadium and Discovery Green Park. Staff and residents hold monthly community events (lunch, happy hour, etc.). A Hugh movie theatre located on-site.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
58 Units Available
Star
1111 Rusk St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,141
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1413 sqft
Within a historic building transformed into downtown Houston's newest high rise apartment community. Amenities include a dog spa, a rooftop terrace and a pool. Interiors feature farmhouse sinks, stainless steel appliances and wine refrigerators.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
68 Units Available
Catalyst Houston
1475 Texas Ave, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,569
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,768
1399 sqft
Centrally located in downtown Houston. Meticulously designed apartments featuring modern amenities such as plank flooring. Select apartments boast sweeping city views. Communal amenities include a rooftop sundeck, fitness center, and wine and cigar library.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
73 Units Available
Market Square Tower
777 Preston St, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,431
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,919
1814 sqft
Cosmopolitan, spotless apartments in landmark tower with penthouse pool, movie theater, wine room, and Internet cafe. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and extra storage. City-center location close to downtown Houston's busy bars and boutique stores.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 08:23pm
81 Units Available
Skyhouse Main
1725 Main St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,495
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1133 sqft
Located in the thriving downtown Main Street Corridor. A high-rise luxury residence with elevator, gym, pool, tennis court, parking garage and a concierge service. All units have laundry and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 08:17pm
78 Units Available
SkyHouse Houston
1625 Main St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,638
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,658
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
995 sqft
The best of downtown Houston high-rise living. State-of-the-art spacious units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop amenity deck with pool and deluxe clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
56 Units Available
Aris Market Square
409 Travis St, Houston, TX
Studio
$2,040
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,640
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,785
1640 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, valet service and coffee bar. Walking distance to Market Square Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
39 Units Available
Rice Lofts
909 Texas Ave, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,224
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,308
964 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1453 sqft
Amenities such as complimentary valet parking offered at the convenience of the residents. Units feature unique loft-style floor plans, stunning city views, and a pet-friendly policy. Located in the historic district near Market Square. Tenants can go to the on-site restaurants, bars, and salon.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
46 Units Available
Eighteen25 Downtown
1825 San Jacinto St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,166
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,454
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1209 sqft
High-rise apartment complex convenient to I-69 and within walking distance to Downtown Houston. Apartments boast floor-to-ceiling windows and his and hers showers. On-site hydromassage station, kitchen lounge area, and rooftop pool with skyline views.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
61 Units Available
1414 Texas Downtown
1414 Texas Ave, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,432
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1189 sqft
In Downtown Houston. High-end living spaces with stunning views of the skyline. Minutes from sports, dining and entertainment. Updated interiors with spacious open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
$
77 Units Available
500 Crawford
500 Crawford St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,695
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1306 sqft
Walkable, Downtown Houston community across from Minute Maid Park. Upscale 1- and 2-bedroom units feature walk-in closets, in-units laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has sports lounge, 24-hr gym and parking garage.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
33 Units Available
The Hamilton
1800 St Joseph Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,530
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1169 sqft
Excellent location near St. Joseph's Medical Center, I-45 and I-69. 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include fire pit, yoga, pool and more. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
9 Units Available
City View Lofts
15 N Chenevert St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1500 sqft
Gorgeous historic building constructed in 1910. Industrial chic homes with options like exposed brick and ductwork, original hardwood flooring. Gourmet kitchens with granite slab countertops, stainless steel appliances with gas cooking.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 03:51pm
8 Units Available
One Park Place
1400 McKinney St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,489
1119 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,143
2021 sqft
VIP accommodations with VIP services right in the heart of downtown Houston. Resort-style amenities and design. Five-star concierge services and one-acre pool facilities. Units feature European design and attractive stained concrete flooring.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated April 21 at 05:32pm
Contact for Availability
The Peacock
1414 Austin Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$800
Located in a historic building in the downtown area near the Toyota Center. Modern, updated interiors with vintage charm. Wood-like flooring, large windows, and ample storage.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Houston
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
35 Units Available
Metro Midtown
2350 Bagby St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,205
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1378 sqft
Gorgeous and modern apartments with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring. Centrally located in Houston's Midtown area, just minutes from the METRO rail. Game room, pool and yoga on premises.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
32 Units Available
Camden Travis Street
2700 Travis St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,159
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1205 sqft
Designer kitchens with track or pendant lighting and granite countertops. Resort-style pool surrounded by palm trees. Game room with billiards, shuffleboard and a poker table. Located within blocks of restaurants and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Alta West Gray
299 West Gray Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,386
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
1197 sqft
This sophisticated home offers furnished apartments near the heart of the Montrose area. Apartments have an expansive floor plan with a washer and dryer, gourmet kitchens, and downtown views. On-site clubhouse lounge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Midtown Houston by Windsor
2310 Main St, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,230
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1158 sqft
Just off I-45. Near the University of Houston. Luxury community with outdoor grilling area, fitness center, and resort-style pool. Open-air outdoor living room. Keyless entry system.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
40 Units Available
Calais Midtown
3210 Louisiana St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,229
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1724 sqft
Located close by Theater District, Houston Zoo, The Galleria and more. Just 15 minutes to nearby universities like Rice and University of Houston. Units include full-size washer and dryer, slab granite counters and microwaves.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
81 Units Available
Mid Main Lofts
3550 Main St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,022
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,108
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1012 sqft
In the heart of the artisan and shopping district, these units offer immediate access to eclectic retail outlets, attractions, and events. Glistening new granite countertops and sparkling stainless steel appliances in every unit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
14 Units Available
2411 Washington
2411 Washington Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,434
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1228 sqft
Brand new community means residents will be among the first to live in their homes. Bold interiors with stainless steel appliances and hardware, granite countertops and espresso cabinetry. Tiered sundeck around the resort-style pool. Expansive, grassy double-gated dog park.
Downtown Houston
Neighborhood Guide
Renting in Downtown Houston, Houston, TX

Houston's wildly growing metropolis offers a vibrant urban landscape for newcomers and long-time residents alike. Fortune 500 companies, including Bank of America and Wells Fargo call Downtown Houston home, making it an ideal choice for young professionals looking to live, work, and play in the same neighborhood.

Locals love their modern amenities, condos, and updated apartments in Downtown Houston's modern highrises. Take your pick of rooftop gyms, swimming pools, and on-site fitness centers to create your dream home. Of course, all those amenities and modern conveniences come with a higher price tag than other Houston neighborhoods. Despite the expense of living right Downtown, rents in Houston are still reasonable when compared to other world-class cities.

You probably won't mind the higher rents with nightclubs and restaurants at your doorstep when you live in Downtown Houston. Walk around the Downtown core's network of skywalks and tunnels to access areas like Houston's Museum District, culture, and dining options.

Transportation

Driving in Downtown Houston

Houston traffic woes keep most locals walking or biking through Downtown, and the temperate weather and mild winters make it easy to commute without a car. Downtown Houston is also accessible to I-69 and I-10 to wind your way through the rest of Houston's neighborhoods and out of town for a day trip.

Expect traffic anywhere you go, or ditch the car and enjoy what the neighborhood has to offer instead. Downtown Houston is also one of the only neighborhoods in the area where you can actually walk everywhere from sporting events to the METRORail and restaurants.

Public Transit

Houston's METRORail connects Downtown Houston to multiple stops in the city, including NRG Park, the Museum District, and Texas Medical Center. The public bus system is also an option or the Park & Ride service for longer commutes stretching beyond Downtown and into the far corners of Houston.

Taxis are widely available in Downtown Houston for a reasonable flat fee, as well as ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft. Cycling is easy in Houston with the low-cost B-Cycle program available at 90 stations for short-term bike rentals.

Apartment living in Downtown Houston provides a quality of life where rents are more reasonable than most similar-sized cities. Pick and choose your wishlist amenities and come with your apartment paperwork in hand to grab the best deals in your dream neighborhood.

Demographics

The population of Downtown Houston ranges from professionals in their late 30s to 40s, although you'll find a mix of younger college students and well-heeled empty nesters in this urban neighborhood. The scores of corporate headquarters attract young professionals climbing the corporate ladder and looking for the best in city living.

Males also outnumber females in Downtown Houston, although you'll have plenty of people to mingle within nearby neighborhoods like Fourth Ward, Midtown, and beyond. You can also find kids in this urban metropolis, though it’s not considered as family-friendly as most of Houston. Top Tourists Attractions Some of Houston's best attractions can be found right Downtown. Start with the four city blocks in the heart of Downtown at GreenStreet. This dining, retail, and office mixed-use project keep locals busy all weekend long. There's another premier dining and entertainment hub over at Bayou Place in the heart of Houston's Theater District. Enjoy movies, music, wine, and tantalizing food from this oversized mix-use space.

Culture lovers can try the Art Blocks that transformed Downtown Houston's Main Street Square with permanent and rotating art installations and programming. Historic Market Square also offers culture and commerce within the 1800s architecture and electric pubs and nightlife.

Houston locals are notorious sports lovers, and Downtown its downtown core is home to Minute Maid Park and the Astros. For more options, the Toyota Center is nearby and offers sporting events and live entertainment. Kids and grown-ups alike enjoy Houston's Downtown Aquarium & Restaurant with dazzling views of the city in this 500,000-gallon water complex featuring all your favorite sea creatures.

Parks and Recreation

For such a dense urban core, Downtown Houston still offers premier greenspace to reconnect with the outdoors. Discovery Green spans across 12 acres of space surrounded by the heart of Downtown's skyscrapers and highrises. Restaurants, a kids' play area, multi-use amphitheater, and event lawn make Discovery Green a focal gathering spot in "Downtown's new backyard."

Tranquility Park, Sam Houston Park and Market Square Park also offer a reprieve from the Downtown bustle. These smaller greenspaces are framed by tree-lined streets, restaurants, pubs, and cafes so you can walk from grass to amenities and back again.

Over on the northwest side of Downtown Houston, Buffalo Bayou is the place to savor the city's skyline and get some outdoor time after work. Cruise along the greenbelt for hiking and biking or take to the water for canoeing and kayaking. The area is considered safe enough to explore after sunset, although exercising caution after dusk in any city is always recommended.

