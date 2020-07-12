216 Apartments for rent in Downtown Houston, Houston, TX

Houston's wildly growing metropolis offers a vibrant urban landscape for newcomers and long-time residents alike. Fortune 500 companies, including Bank of America and Wells Fargo call Downtown Houston home, making it an ideal choice for young professionals looking to live, work, and play in the same neighborhood.

Locals love their modern amenities, condos, and updated apartments in Downtown Houston's modern highrises. Take your pick of rooftop gyms, swimming pools, and on-site fitness centers to create your dream home. Of course, all those amenities and modern conveniences come with a higher price tag than other Houston neighborhoods. Despite the expense of living right Downtown, rents in Houston are still reasonable when compared to other world-class cities.

You probably won't mind the higher rents with nightclubs and restaurants at your doorstep when you live in Downtown Houston. Walk around the Downtown core's network of skywalks and tunnels to access areas like Houston's Museum District, culture, and dining options.