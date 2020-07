Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning carpet microwave oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub e-payments internet access internet cafe

Thank you for your interest in Holden at The Heights, Houston’s newest luxury apartment community. Our apartment homes boast a custom home finish, complete with authentic hand-scraped hardwood flooring, granite or quartz countertops, custom maple cabinetry and energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances.

Designer paint colors and authentic hand-scraped hardwood floors complement expansive ceiling heights and spacious living spaces. Gourmet kitchens come complete with granite or quartz counters and stainless steel appliance packages. Luxurious master retreats feature oversized oval soaking tubs, custom cabinetry and large walk-in closets.

Holden offers lush landscaping and an expansive, resort-style swimming pool with premium grilling stations. Residents will enjoy a designer clubhouse, fully-equipped business center and state-of-the-art wellness center offering Technogym equipment. Holden also provides a convenient on-site pet park, calming relaxation courtyard and luxurious outdoor en