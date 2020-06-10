All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 10 2020

9722 Moers Road

9722 Moers Road · No Longer Available
Location

9722 Moers Road, Houston, TX 77075
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
3 MINUTES to HOBBY AIRPORT. 8 MINUTES to THE PORT OF HOUSTON. FRESH Paint, NEW AC, STAINLESS STEEL Appliances, ALL Tile FLOORS, FENCED backyard, FRONT Circle Parking for 2 vehicles. Light and bright! This 4 bedroom home has spacious formals, big kitchen, master bedroom split from the kids bedrooms, and all shopping right around the corner. This huge lot is split between the front and back houses. The front unit is to use the circle driveway, The back unit is to use the long driveway. Back unit is being gutted and remodeled and will be ready soon. Front unit is ready to go!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

