9722 Moers Road

3 MINUTES to HOBBY AIRPORT. 8 MINUTES to THE PORT OF HOUSTON. FRESH Paint, NEW AC, STAINLESS STEEL Appliances, ALL Tile FLOORS, FENCED backyard, FRONT Circle Parking for 2 vehicles. Light and bright! This 4 bedroom home has spacious formals, big kitchen, master bedroom split from the kids bedrooms, and all shopping right around the corner. This huge lot is split between the front and back houses. The front unit is to use the circle driveway, The back unit is to use the long driveway. Back unit is being gutted and remodeled and will be ready soon. Front unit is ready to go!