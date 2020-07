Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The Veranda at Centerfield is a casual apartment home community that feels the way a home should feel! Enjoy lounging in an atmosphere of soft tranquility by the resort-style swimming pool with sundeck and spa. Our 24-hour on-site strength and cardio center makes it easier than ever to get in your workout. The Veranda at Centerfield features spaciously designed apartment homes with classic design elements, ample living, and storage space. Each apartment home offers a large veranda patio with ceiling fans to capture the tranquil lifestyle within your home.