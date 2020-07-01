9604 Knight Road

Amenities

Fantastic three-story corner lot townhome situated inside the Fannin Station lake community. 1st Floor offers a bedroom and en suite bathrooms for your guest. 2nd Floor greeted you by a stunning family room with high ceilings, wood floors, and own private balcony and abundance of natural sunlight by large-sized windows. The massive island kitchen offers granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, tons of cabinetry and storage space. The 3rd Floor master suite complete with an upscale bathroom, double sinks, tile floors, a walk-in closet, a tiled shower, and a whirlpool tub. Carefree living with community amenities includes two lakes, a walking trail, a pool, and a manned gate. Perfect for entertaining pets and kids. Great location for easy access to Texas Medical Center and Fannin south light rain station. So much to see in this beautiful home. Schedule your showing today.