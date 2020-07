Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Impeccably kept 3/2 home in Glenshire on corner lot! Tiled and wood laminate flooring in common areas, updated granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, brand-new carpet and freshly painted in bedrooms, new water heater, updated fixtures, new toilets in both baths and new shower door in hall bath. Beautiful mature oak trees in front and back yards, with nice landscaping. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included. Next to Beltway 8 and US-59, easy to get anywhere! Never flooded.