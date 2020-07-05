9517 Cedarpost Square Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking

LUXURY LIVING in this beautiful 2 story/3 bedroom home featuring first floor living room/kitchen & dining rooms. OPEN CONCEPT with tons of natural light and rich hardwood floors. Kitchen is stunning with granite counters, pantry, stainless steel appliances, (gas stove) & refrigerator is included! Bonus bar area near dining room includes space for wine fridge. You'll also love the private, gated community & fenced backyard-perfect for entertaining. Faux wood blinds and elevated ceilings throughout. Upstairs: master bedroom suite is huge and features his and her closets, separate garden tub and oversized shower plus 2 additional bedrooms with walk-in closets and a full bath with granite counter tops. Also upstairs: Large walk-in utility room (washer & dryer included) and flex space to be used as an office or game room. This GREAT Spring Branch location is just minutes from I-10 and Memorial City shopping & restaurants! This gem is waiting for you- call for a showing today!