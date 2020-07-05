All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 28 2019 at 11:06 PM

9517 Cedarpost Square Street

9517 Cedarpost Square St · No Longer Available
Location

9517 Cedarpost Square St, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
LUXURY LIVING in this beautiful 2 story/3 bedroom home featuring first floor living room/kitchen & dining rooms. OPEN CONCEPT with tons of natural light and rich hardwood floors. Kitchen is stunning with granite counters, pantry, stainless steel appliances, (gas stove) & refrigerator is included! Bonus bar area near dining room includes space for wine fridge. You'll also love the private, gated community & fenced backyard-perfect for entertaining. Faux wood blinds and elevated ceilings throughout. Upstairs: master bedroom suite is huge and features his and her closets, separate garden tub and oversized shower plus 2 additional bedrooms with walk-in closets and a full bath with granite counter tops. Also upstairs: Large walk-in utility room (washer & dryer included) and flex space to be used as an office or game room. This GREAT Spring Branch location is just minutes from I-10 and Memorial City shopping & restaurants! This gem is waiting for you- call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9517 Cedarpost Square Street have any available units?
9517 Cedarpost Square Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9517 Cedarpost Square Street have?
Some of 9517 Cedarpost Square Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9517 Cedarpost Square Street currently offering any rent specials?
9517 Cedarpost Square Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9517 Cedarpost Square Street pet-friendly?
No, 9517 Cedarpost Square Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9517 Cedarpost Square Street offer parking?
Yes, 9517 Cedarpost Square Street offers parking.
Does 9517 Cedarpost Square Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9517 Cedarpost Square Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9517 Cedarpost Square Street have a pool?
No, 9517 Cedarpost Square Street does not have a pool.
Does 9517 Cedarpost Square Street have accessible units?
No, 9517 Cedarpost Square Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9517 Cedarpost Square Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9517 Cedarpost Square Street has units with dishwashers.

