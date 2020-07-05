9517 Cedarpost Square Street

Amenities
LUXURY LIVING in this beautiful 2 story/3 bedroom home featuring first floor living room/kitchen & dining rooms. OPEN CONCEPT with tons of natural light and rich hardwood floors. Kitchen is stunning with granite counters, pantry, stainless steel appliances, (gas stove) & refrigerator is included! Bonus bar area near dining room includes space for wine fridge. You'll also love the private, gated community & fenced backyard-perfect for entertaining. Faux wood blinds and elevated ceilings throughout. Upstairs: master bedroom suite is huge and features his and her closets, separate garden tub and oversized shower plus 2 additional bedrooms with walk-in closets and a full bath with granite counter tops. Also upstairs: Large walk-in utility room (washer & dryer included) and flex space to be used as an office or game room. This GREAT Spring Branch location is just minutes from I-10 and Memorial City shopping & restaurants! This gem is waiting for you- call for a showing today!