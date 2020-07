Amenities

nest technology granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge courtyard 24hr gym pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage conference room dog grooming area dog park fire pit internet access lobby media room nest technology package receiving valet service yoga

Next level apartment living starts right here. The Driscoll at River Oaks, Houston, Texas is ideally located within a short walk to world-class shopping and dining destinations, entertainment venues, pristine parks, and charming nearby neighborhoods. With just a short drive to major freeways, coming home everyday is simply effortless. Just as you imagined, The Driscoll at River Oaks includes all the amenities without ever leaving home - an all-exclusive penthouse level, elevated resort-style pool, private yoga room, on-property bike room, and much more.