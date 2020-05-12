All apartments in Houston
939 Gardenia Drive
939 Gardenia Drive

Location

939 Gardenia Drive, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located in Houston's Best kept secret lies this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in the Garden Oaks Sub-division of the 77018 zip code. Completely remodeled in 2016, includes kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, 30-inch farmhouse sink, 36 inches Thermador range stove and oven, giant shower with wall mounted toilet. All new roofing, HVAC, electrical, new pex, on-demand water heater, rock wool insulation, double pane windows, french doors in every room. All this sitting on an 8,000 sqft lot. This property is prime real estate suitable for future demolition and rebuilt in well sought after neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 Gardenia Drive have any available units?
939 Gardenia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 939 Gardenia Drive have?
Some of 939 Gardenia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 939 Gardenia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
939 Gardenia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 Gardenia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 939 Gardenia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 939 Gardenia Drive offer parking?
No, 939 Gardenia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 939 Gardenia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 939 Gardenia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 Gardenia Drive have a pool?
No, 939 Gardenia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 939 Gardenia Drive have accessible units?
No, 939 Gardenia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 939 Gardenia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 939 Gardenia Drive has units with dishwashers.

