9210 Clayberry Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

9210 Clayberry Street

9210 Clayberry Street · No Longer Available
Location

9210 Clayberry Street, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home on a Cul de sac! The front entrance boasts high ceiling! Open concept design makes it easy to entertain family and guests. The Kitchen has beautiful granite counters as well as beautiful dark wood cabinetry. The master bedroom has an ensuite bath with granite counters, separate shower, and huge separate walk in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath. Great location, just minutes from Memorial City Mall, City Center, and Energy Corridors. This home has so much to offer. NEVER BEEN FLOODED. Schedule a private viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9210 Clayberry Street have any available units?
9210 Clayberry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9210 Clayberry Street have?
Some of 9210 Clayberry Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9210 Clayberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
9210 Clayberry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9210 Clayberry Street pet-friendly?
No, 9210 Clayberry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9210 Clayberry Street offer parking?
Yes, 9210 Clayberry Street offers parking.
Does 9210 Clayberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9210 Clayberry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9210 Clayberry Street have a pool?
No, 9210 Clayberry Street does not have a pool.
Does 9210 Clayberry Street have accessible units?
No, 9210 Clayberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9210 Clayberry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9210 Clayberry Street has units with dishwashers.

