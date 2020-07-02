9210 Clayberry Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home on a Cul de sac! The front entrance boasts high ceiling! Open concept design makes it easy to entertain family and guests. The Kitchen has beautiful granite counters as well as beautiful dark wood cabinetry. The master bedroom has an ensuite bath with granite counters, separate shower, and huge separate walk in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath. Great location, just minutes from Memorial City Mall, City Center, and Energy Corridors. This home has so much to offer. NEVER BEEN FLOODED. Schedule a private viewing today!