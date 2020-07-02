All apartments in Houston
910 E Heights Hollow Lane

Location

910 Heights Hollow, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
guest parking
Experience the best Houston has to offer with this gorgeous townhome in Memorial Heights. Situated along Washington Ave, this immaculate partially furnished home boasts 3 bedrooms each with its own full bath. The 2nd floor open living area features hardwood flooring & dining room. Enjoy the stunning gourmet kitchen complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar. Equipped with a walk-in closet, dual vanities & oversized frameless shower, this amazing master suite is perfectly suited for melting stress away. Enjoy gorgeous views from two balconies overlooking a rare-sized backyard. Includes 2-car garage, driveway & lots of guest parking. This hidden gem is conveniently located within walking distance to some of Houstons best restaurants & groceries. Biking/walking trails along Buffalo Bayou, Eleanor Tinsley & Memorial Park, Downtown, Midtown, Museum District & Medical Center are just min away. This home wont last long - call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 E Heights Hollow Lane have any available units?
910 E Heights Hollow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 E Heights Hollow Lane have?
Some of 910 E Heights Hollow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 E Heights Hollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
910 E Heights Hollow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 E Heights Hollow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 910 E Heights Hollow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 910 E Heights Hollow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 910 E Heights Hollow Lane offers parking.
Does 910 E Heights Hollow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 E Heights Hollow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 E Heights Hollow Lane have a pool?
No, 910 E Heights Hollow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 910 E Heights Hollow Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 910 E Heights Hollow Lane has accessible units.
Does 910 E Heights Hollow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 E Heights Hollow Lane has units with dishwashers.

