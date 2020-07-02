910 E Heights Hollow Lane

Amenities
Experience the best Houston has to offer with this gorgeous townhome in Memorial Heights. Situated along Washington Ave, this immaculate partially furnished home boasts 3 bedrooms each with its own full bath. The 2nd floor open living area features hardwood flooring & dining room. Enjoy the stunning gourmet kitchen complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar. Equipped with a walk-in closet, dual vanities & oversized frameless shower, this amazing master suite is perfectly suited for melting stress away. Enjoy gorgeous views from two balconies overlooking a rare-sized backyard. Includes 2-car garage, driveway & lots of guest parking. This hidden gem is conveniently located within walking distance to some of Houstons best restaurants & groceries. Biking/walking trails along Buffalo Bayou, Eleanor Tinsley & Memorial Park, Downtown, Midtown, Museum District & Medical Center are just min away. This home wont last long - call today!