910 E Heights Hollow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage guest parking

Experience the best Houston has to offer with this gorgeous townhome in Memorial Heights. Situated along Washington Ave, this immaculate partially furnished home boasts 3 bedrooms each with its own full bath. The 2nd floor open living area features hardwood flooring & dining room. Enjoy the stunning gourmet kitchen complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar. Equipped with a walk-in closet, dual vanities & oversized frameless shower, this amazing master suite is perfectly suited for melting stress away. Enjoy gorgeous views from two balconies overlooking a rare-sized backyard. Includes 2-car garage, driveway & lots of guest parking. This hidden gem is conveniently located within walking distance to some of Houstons best restaurants & groceries. Biking/walking trails along Buffalo Bayou, Eleanor Tinsley & Memorial Park, Downtown, Midtown, Museum District & Medical Center are just min away. This home wont last long - call today!