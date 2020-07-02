902 Hutchins Street

Amenities

Sleek, sophisticated, & well designed contemporary in the heart of Eado-Walk to specialty coffee shops,restaurants,sports arenas,parks, & local nightlife. Open foyer w floor to ceiling windows & floating wood & steel staircases from 1st-4th flr. Main living area is on the 2nd flr w an open floorplan & hardwoods thruout. Island kitchen touts stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, ss sink, wood paneled cabinetry w pantry wall, & mosaic tile accent wall opposite of the spacious dining. Living, w corner gas log fireplace & private patio, beams in natural light from the wall of windows. 1/2 bath on 2nd flr. Luxurious master (3rd flr) w hardwood floors, a private balcony, & bthrm w dual sinks, soaking tub, glass enclosed shower, & huge walk-in closet! 2ndary bdrms w private bths. 4th flr entertainers paradise; wet bar, 1/2 bth, & rooftop terrace overlooking downtown. *In 2017-2018: rivals new construction w recent dbl enforced walls, stucco, balconies, roof, & HVAC! Did not flood!