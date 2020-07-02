All apartments in Houston
902 Hutchins Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

902 Hutchins Street

902 Hutchins Street · No Longer Available
Location

902 Hutchins Street, Houston, TX 77003
Downtown Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
coffee bar
parking
new construction
Sleek, sophisticated, & well designed contemporary in the heart of Eado-Walk to specialty coffee shops,restaurants,sports arenas,parks, & local nightlife. Open foyer w floor to ceiling windows & floating wood & steel staircases from 1st-4th flr. Main living area is on the 2nd flr w an open floorplan & hardwoods thruout. Island kitchen touts stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, ss sink, wood paneled cabinetry w pantry wall, & mosaic tile accent wall opposite of the spacious dining. Living, w corner gas log fireplace & private patio, beams in natural light from the wall of windows. 1/2 bath on 2nd flr. Luxurious master (3rd flr) w hardwood floors, a private balcony, & bthrm w dual sinks, soaking tub, glass enclosed shower, & huge walk-in closet! 2ndary bdrms w private bths. 4th flr entertainers paradise; wet bar, 1/2 bth, & rooftop terrace overlooking downtown. *In 2017-2018: rivals new construction w recent dbl enforced walls, stucco, balconies, roof, & HVAC! Did not flood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Hutchins Street have any available units?
902 Hutchins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 Hutchins Street have?
Some of 902 Hutchins Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Hutchins Street currently offering any rent specials?
902 Hutchins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Hutchins Street pet-friendly?
No, 902 Hutchins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 902 Hutchins Street offer parking?
Yes, 902 Hutchins Street offers parking.
Does 902 Hutchins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Hutchins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Hutchins Street have a pool?
No, 902 Hutchins Street does not have a pool.
Does 902 Hutchins Street have accessible units?
Yes, 902 Hutchins Street has accessible units.
Does 902 Hutchins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 Hutchins Street has units with dishwashers.

