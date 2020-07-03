8730 Fondren Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities game room internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e3626e6076 ---- Beautiful 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with gameroom at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious living area with real hard wood floors and gas fireplace. Kitchen and breakfast combo with refrigerator included. Kitchen also has gas range and built-in microwave. Home has no carpet, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths and wood floors in living area, bedrooms, and gameroom. very well maintained by owner. Large backyard. Easy access to Beltway 8 and FM 59 South. Must see inside to appreciate. 12 month lease Back Yard Blinds Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Fence Front Yard Hardwood Flooring Heat Internet Ready Range Washer / Dryer Hookups