All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8730 Fondren Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8730 Fondren Village
Last updated June 22 2019 at 11:10 PM

8730 Fondren Village

8730 Fondren Village Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Fondren Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8730 Fondren Village Drive, Houston, TX 77071
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e3626e6076 ---- Beautiful 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with gameroom at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious living area with real hard wood floors and gas fireplace. Kitchen and breakfast combo with refrigerator included. Kitchen also has gas range and built-in microwave. Home has no carpet, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths and wood floors in living area, bedrooms, and gameroom. very well maintained by owner. Large backyard. Easy access to Beltway 8 and FM 59 South. Must see inside to appreciate. 12 month lease Back Yard Blinds Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Fence Front Yard Hardwood Flooring Heat Internet Ready Range Washer / Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8730 Fondren Village have any available units?
8730 Fondren Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8730 Fondren Village have?
Some of 8730 Fondren Village's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8730 Fondren Village currently offering any rent specials?
8730 Fondren Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8730 Fondren Village pet-friendly?
No, 8730 Fondren Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8730 Fondren Village offer parking?
No, 8730 Fondren Village does not offer parking.
Does 8730 Fondren Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8730 Fondren Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8730 Fondren Village have a pool?
No, 8730 Fondren Village does not have a pool.
Does 8730 Fondren Village have accessible units?
No, 8730 Fondren Village does not have accessible units.
Does 8730 Fondren Village have units with dishwashers?
No, 8730 Fondren Village does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Gate at Champions
12811 Greenwood Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77066
Aris Market Square
409 Travis St
Houston, TX 77002
San Antigua
15300 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Zócalo
8787 Hammerly Blvd
Houston, TX 77080
Willow Bend
13949 Bammel North Houston Rd
Houston, TX 77066
Phoenician
2345 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Peacock
1414 Austin Street
Houston, TX 77002
Windsor Memorial
3131 Memorial Ct
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston