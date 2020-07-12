Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking guest suite accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance carport e-payments hot tub key fob access online portal package receiving

Enjoy intimate New Orleans style courtyards with professional landscaping, relaxing water fountains and charming gazebos. At Allen House we not only welcome our residents, but their pets as well, offering an onsite an urban pet park. Our lush community boasts two refreshing swimming pools with barbeque areas to enjoy. With one-and two- bedroom apartment homes ranging in size to accommodate every lifestyle, our apartments are the perfect choice.Around the corner from the hustle and bustle of Houston lies Allen House, tucked in a sought-after location between Montrose and River Oaks that provides the convenience of the big city with the cozy experience of a naturally beautiful neighborhood. Allen House is a five -minute walk to Whole Foods River Oaks Plaza, the historic Buffalo Bayou and many restaurants. Allen House is the perfect location for professionals and students with its proximity to AIG, University of Houston, Museum District, Texas Medical Center, and many top employers.