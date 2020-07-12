All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Allen House

3433 W Dallas St · (831) 346-5321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3433 W Dallas St, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0909 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,090

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 1155 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 1107 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,110

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0936 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Unit 1431 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,390

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Unit 1406 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,430

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Allen House.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
guest suite
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
e-payments
hot tub
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
Enjoy intimate New Orleans style courtyards with professional landscaping, relaxing water fountains and charming gazebos. At Allen House we not only welcome our residents, but their pets as well, offering an onsite an urban pet park. Our lush community boasts two refreshing swimming pools with barbeque areas to enjoy. With one-and two- bedroom apartment homes ranging in size to accommodate every lifestyle, our apartments are the perfect choice.Around the corner from the hustle and bustle of Houston lies Allen House, tucked in a sought-after location between Montrose and River Oaks that provides the convenience of the big city with the cozy experience of a naturally beautiful neighborhood. Allen House is a five -minute walk to Whole Foods River Oaks Plaza, the historic Buffalo Bayou and many restaurants. Allen House is the perfect location for professionals and students with its proximity to AIG, University of Houston, Museum District, Texas Medical Center, and many top employers.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per person
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom) $200 (2 bedroom) - Up to 2 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100-$150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: n/a
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Allen House have any available units?
Allen House has 13 units available starting at $1,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Allen House have?
Some of Allen House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Allen House currently offering any rent specials?
Allen House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Allen House pet-friendly?
Yes, Allen House is pet friendly.
Does Allen House offer parking?
Yes, Allen House offers parking.
Does Allen House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Allen House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Allen House have a pool?
Yes, Allen House has a pool.
Does Allen House have accessible units?
Yes, Allen House has accessible units.
Does Allen House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Allen House has units with dishwashers.
