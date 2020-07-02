All apartments in Houston
826 Peddie Street
826 Peddie Street

826 Peddie Street · No Longer Available
Location

826 Peddie Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Designer renovated with high end finishes- one of a kind home in The Heights. Sought out private and exceptional street with details including but not limited to Newly installed back up gas generator , tankless water heater, nest thermostat / remote access ( smart home), ELECTROLUX and SUBZERO appliances, wrap around porch w/ cut stone columns and new pavers and cedar railings 8 Mahogany and glass doors. Original pine and reclaimed oak flooring. cedar and oak cabinets. Designer blue pearl granite, glass mosaic tiles in all 4 bathrooms and high end lighting and kitchen and bathroom hardware finishes with HUNTER DOUGLASS blinds throughout. Fabulous master bedroom with built in jewelry case and bathroom with rain shower and whirlpool tub. Optional 4th Bedroom/multiuse space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 Peddie Street have any available units?
826 Peddie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 Peddie Street have?
Some of 826 Peddie Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 Peddie Street currently offering any rent specials?
826 Peddie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Peddie Street pet-friendly?
No, 826 Peddie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 826 Peddie Street offer parking?
No, 826 Peddie Street does not offer parking.
Does 826 Peddie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 Peddie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Peddie Street have a pool?
Yes, 826 Peddie Street has a pool.
Does 826 Peddie Street have accessible units?
No, 826 Peddie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Peddie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 Peddie Street has units with dishwashers.

