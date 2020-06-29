All apartments in Houston
Windsor at West University
Windsor at West University

2630 Bissonnet St · (586) 991-3422
Location

2630 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 2325 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1115 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Unit 4145 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Unit 1137 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2205 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1189 sqft

Unit 1119 · Avail. Aug 26

$2,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1242 sqft

Unit 4205 · Avail. Sep 9

$2,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1189 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor at West University.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car charging
cc payments
courtyard
dog grooming area
guest suite
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
pool table
yoga
Our West University apartments are located in the prestigious city of West University. There is close proximity to Upper Kirby, Rice University, Rice Village and Hermann Park, in addition to the Texas Medical Center and Greenway Plaza. Shopping, dining, nightlife and your professional life are just a short walk, bike ride or drive away.Our kitchens feature breakfast bars, frame-less cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and wood-style floors. Living areas offer soaring ceilings, endless natural light with expansive windows allowing you to enjoy skyline views in select homes. Bathroom touches include framed mirrors, garden tubs, walk-in showers and modern slab counter tops.We offer three modern stylish finishes, open layouts and endless amenities for your enjoyment. Push yourself to a personal best in the fitness center, relax at the resort-style pool, be productive in the business center, or take in a movie or with friends in the on-site theater.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (studio, 1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Common Area Maintenance (CAM): $20/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $600 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Max weight 99 lbs each.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage units (25-75 sq ft): $50-$100/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsor at West University have any available units?
Windsor at West University has 21 units available starting at $1,165 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Windsor at West University have?
Some of Windsor at West University's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor at West University currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor at West University is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windsor at West University pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor at West University is pet friendly.
Does Windsor at West University offer parking?
Yes, Windsor at West University offers parking.
Does Windsor at West University have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windsor at West University offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor at West University have a pool?
Yes, Windsor at West University has a pool.
Does Windsor at West University have accessible units?
No, Windsor at West University does not have accessible units.
Does Windsor at West University have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windsor at West University has units with dishwashers.
