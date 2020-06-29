Windsor at West University

Amenities

Our West University apartments are located in the prestigious city of West University. There is close proximity to Upper Kirby, Rice University, Rice Village and Hermann Park, in addition to the Texas Medical Center and Greenway Plaza. Shopping, dining, nightlife and your professional life are just a short walk, bike ride or drive away.Our kitchens feature breakfast bars, frame-less cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and wood-style floors. Living areas offer soaring ceilings, endless natural light with expansive windows allowing you to enjoy skyline views in select homes. Bathroom touches include framed mirrors, garden tubs, walk-in showers and modern slab counter tops.We offer three modern stylish finishes, open layouts and endless amenities for your enjoyment. Push yourself to a personal best in the fitness center, relax at the resort-style pool, be productive in the business center, or take in a movie or with friends in the on-site theater.