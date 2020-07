820 W Reinerman Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Please call or text Listing Agent to schedule appointments.. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. CONTEMPORARY TOWNHOME,METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED,OPEN & BRIGHT.3RD FLOOR:7X6Loft Area, MASTER BATH W/JACUZZI,TWO SINKS,SPACIOUS BEDROOM,CUSTOM WINDOW TREATMENTS,2ND FLOOR,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES W/FRIDG,PINE HARDWOOD FLOORS,BUILDT IN GLASS TOP AREA ABOVE FOYER FOR VIEWING,STUDY/LIBRARY+BALCONY. 1ST FLOOR:BEDROOM W/FULL BATH,STANDING SHOWER,FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER,WALKING DISTANCE TO Memorial Park, Washington Avenue, Restaurants,Bars.PLEASE SCHEDULE YOUR PERSONAL TOUR TO VIEW THIS VERY UNIQUE HOME.