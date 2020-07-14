All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
Tidwell Park Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:58 PM

Tidwell Park Apartments

9400 Bauman Rd · (830) 483-8061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Houston
Northside - Northline
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

9400 Bauman Rd, Houston, TX 77022
Northside - Northline

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tidwell Park Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
Tidwell Park is a charming apartment community that provides the comfortable lifestyle you deserve. The property sits on a beautiful park-like setting and has one of the largest floor plans in the area. Located in a established residential neighborhood with easy access to Highway 45 between Beltway 8 and 610. Come live with us at Tidwell Park, an apartment community with naturally and professionally landscaped grounds.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $132 (1-2 bedroom), $175 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 (first pet), $200 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: first come, first serve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tidwell Park Apartments have any available units?
Tidwell Park Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Tidwell Park Apartments have?
Some of Tidwell Park Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tidwell Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Tidwell Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tidwell Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Tidwell Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Tidwell Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Tidwell Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Tidwell Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tidwell Park Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tidwell Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Tidwell Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Tidwell Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Tidwell Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Tidwell Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tidwell Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
