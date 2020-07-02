All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:16 AM

816 W Main St

816 West Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

816 West Main Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Please leave a message if I don't answer and I will call you back. You can also text me if that's more convenient. 832-524-8299.

Historic home over 100 years old in the First Montrose Commons Historic District, walking distance to many excellent bars and restaurants and some shopping.

Home includes original hardwood floors, doors, millwork, etc. and thoughtful updates in kitchen and bathrooms. Lots of natural light and built-ins/storage throughout. Downstairs has a full bath with shower and what could be used as a bedroom off the kitchen. Upstairs has large master with generous en suite bath that includes separate tub and shower. Secondary bedroom has en suite ½ bath and a possible small 3rd bedroom or study. Washer and Dryer included, located in storage area accessible via front porch. Rod iron fence surrounds the property with a newly landscaped courtyard in the back. Small pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit and pet rent.

Lawn maintenance, trash/recycling collection and Internet included, tenant to setup own gas and electric accounts, water will be billed monthly based on actual usage. Rented unfurnished.

The garage has been converted to a duplex, upstairs unit is used by short term rentals. Unfinished downstairs unit will be completed and used as a long term rental in the future.

MacGregor Elementary School
Gregory-Lincoln Ed Center
Lamar High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 W Main St have any available units?
816 W Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 W Main St have?
Some of 816 W Main St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 W Main St currently offering any rent specials?
816 W Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 W Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 W Main St is pet friendly.
Does 816 W Main St offer parking?
Yes, 816 W Main St offers parking.
Does 816 W Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 816 W Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 W Main St have a pool?
No, 816 W Main St does not have a pool.
Does 816 W Main St have accessible units?
No, 816 W Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 816 W Main St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 W Main St has units with dishwashers.

