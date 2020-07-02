816 W Main St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Please leave a message if I don't answer and I will call you back. You can also text me if that's more convenient. 832-524-8299.



Historic home over 100 years old in the First Montrose Commons Historic District, walking distance to many excellent bars and restaurants and some shopping.



Home includes original hardwood floors, doors, millwork, etc. and thoughtful updates in kitchen and bathrooms. Lots of natural light and built-ins/storage throughout. Downstairs has a full bath with shower and what could be used as a bedroom off the kitchen. Upstairs has large master with generous en suite bath that includes separate tub and shower. Secondary bedroom has en suite ½ bath and a possible small 3rd bedroom or study. Washer and Dryer included, located in storage area accessible via front porch. Rod iron fence surrounds the property with a newly landscaped courtyard in the back. Small pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit and pet rent.



Lawn maintenance, trash/recycling collection and Internet included, tenant to setup own gas and electric accounts, water will be billed monthly based on actual usage. Rented unfurnished.



The garage has been converted to a duplex, upstairs unit is used by short term rentals. Unfinished downstairs unit will be completed and used as a long term rental in the future.



MacGregor Elementary School

Gregory-Lincoln Ed Center

Lamar High School