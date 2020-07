Amenities

Take the train to the hospitals of the Houston Medical Center or all the way downtown. Or catch the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Or go shopping in West University. Every apartment has built-in bookshelves to hold those medical textbooks for which you paid so much. And when you are lucky enough to get a little time for yourself, relax in any of our three sparkling swimming pools or hot tubs. Our first-class fitness complex is ready for you around the clock, offering five treadmills, two elliptical machines and five stationary bicycles, as well as a large assortment of free weights, a racquetball court and indoor basketball.