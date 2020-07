Catalyst Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court conference room clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill bike storage guest suite internet access valet service cats allowed accessible elevator parking 24hr maintenance business center coffee bar dog grooming area fire pit guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community yoga

**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Elevate your expectations at CATALYST. Enjoy exclusive access to Downtown Houston’s only rooftop dog park, plus 24-hour concierge and complimentary valet services. CATALYST Luxury Tower Apartments feature an oversized, resort-style amenity deck with sweeping views of Downtown Houston and Minute Maid Park, all just minutes from Toyota Center and BBVA Compass Stadium.CATALYST is conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Houston, just steps from public transportation, major employers, Houston’s only downtown grocer and local hotspots like Irma’s Southwest Grill, Vic & Anthony’s, Osso & Kristalla and more.