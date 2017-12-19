All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 813 W 20th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
813 W 20th St
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:23 PM

813 W 20th St

813 West 20th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

813 West 20th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Stunning Heights Home.Greeted w/beautiful porch.Enter thru the front door into a spacious living with lovely gas fireplace.Flow thru to Breakfast area&Galley Kitchen w/granite,stainless appliances,&Breakfast bar.Home features wood floors&soaring ceilings.2nd floor leads to spacious Mastersuite with Private Balcony&luxurious en-suite.A Private study is down the hall.3rd floor opens to large open gameroom.Down the hall leads to the 2nd&3rd rooms w/jacknjill bath.Walk-in closets.Fabulous location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 W 20th St have any available units?
813 W 20th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 W 20th St have?
Some of 813 W 20th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 W 20th St currently offering any rent specials?
813 W 20th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 W 20th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 W 20th St is pet friendly.
Does 813 W 20th St offer parking?
No, 813 W 20th St does not offer parking.
Does 813 W 20th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 W 20th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 W 20th St have a pool?
No, 813 W 20th St does not have a pool.
Does 813 W 20th St have accessible units?
No, 813 W 20th St does not have accessible units.
Does 813 W 20th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 W 20th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lincoln Galleria
2100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Plaza at River Oaks
1920 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
Oak Falls Apartment Homes
4545 Louetta Rd
Houston, TX 77388
Costa Vizcaya
12020 N Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Monticello Square
5312 Clarewood Dr
Houston, TX 77081
Wimbledon Apartment Homes
16222 Stuebner Airline Rd
Houston, TX 77379
Broadstone Toscano
2900 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
The Inverness
3133 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston