8065 Elrod Street
Last updated May 16 2019 at 4:17 AM

8065 Elrod Street

8065 Elrod Street · No Longer Available
Location

8065 Elrod Street, Houston, TX 77017
Meadowbrook - Allendale

Amenities

garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully re-done 2 bedroom/1 bath garage apartment, perfect for those wanting a clean brand new space at a great price. One block off of 45, walking distance to Bonner Elementary. Tucked back behind a driveway gate, this garage apartment is nice and quiet. Qualified applicants need 3x the rent with verifiable income, no felonies, or evictions. Application fee is $50 per applicant 18. Shared laundry, no smoking, no pets, water included. Tenant responsible for backyard maintenance. Room sizes are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8065 Elrod Street have any available units?
8065 Elrod Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 8065 Elrod Street currently offering any rent specials?
8065 Elrod Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8065 Elrod Street pet-friendly?
No, 8065 Elrod Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8065 Elrod Street offer parking?
Yes, 8065 Elrod Street offers parking.
Does 8065 Elrod Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8065 Elrod Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8065 Elrod Street have a pool?
No, 8065 Elrod Street does not have a pool.
Does 8065 Elrod Street have accessible units?
No, 8065 Elrod Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8065 Elrod Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8065 Elrod Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8065 Elrod Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8065 Elrod Street does not have units with air conditioning.

