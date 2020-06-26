8065 Elrod Street

Amenities

garage some paid utils

Beautifully re-done 2 bedroom/1 bath garage apartment, perfect for those wanting a clean brand new space at a great price. One block off of 45, walking distance to Bonner Elementary. Tucked back behind a driveway gate, this garage apartment is nice and quiet. Qualified applicants need 3x the rent with verifiable income, no felonies, or evictions. Application fee is $50 per applicant 18. Shared laundry, no smoking, no pets, water included. Tenant responsible for backyard maintenance. Room sizes are approximate.