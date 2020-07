Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible pool

Fabulous Opportunity! Beautiful 3 Bedroom. Large living spaces throughout. Huge bar & kitchen great for entertaining. Gorgeous Master Suite w/ executive bath & 2 walk in closets. Lots of walk in closets around for plenty of storage. Include new Fridge & new Front loading Washer & Dryer in indoor utility room. Serene complex with pool, play area for kids. Just minutes to Beltway 8, Galleria, Hwy59/610. Hurry Won't last Long!