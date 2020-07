Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled Townhome in Timbergrove Manor with easy access to hike and bike trail plus local Heights shopping and restaurants. Ready for immediate move-in. Pets welcome on a case by case basis. Floor plan has 2 bedrooms, 2 bath bathrooms, one with a tub and the other with a stand alone shower. Half bathroom downstairs for guests. Covered assigned parking. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included!!!