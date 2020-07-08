All apartments in Houston
780 South Mayde Creek Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:17 AM

780 South Mayde Creek Drive

780 South Mayde Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

780 South Mayde Creek Drive, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
yoga
As my 2 day old buttery peanut butter cookie gracefully crumbles its way into my belly I think about all of the wonderful words that can be used to describe the unique beauty of this houston apartment building. Like this cookie that is slowly and sadly shrinking in size, this apartment is divine. Cozy. Warm. Reminiscent of more innocent days. A joy to experience. May this apartment and or peanut butter cookie instill in you a soothing serendipity. May it quiet your mind with it's modern luxuries, relaxing resort style pool and granite countertops. May it…..damnit my cookie is done. Just come check this place out.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Airy 9- and 10-foot ceilings with 8-foot main entry and interior doors

Two-story living areas in townhomes

Custom wood-grain flooring in living areas

Two distinctive interior finish options

Ceiling fans in bedroom and living room

Energy-saving digital programmable

Thermostats

Two-inch window blinds

Low-E windows

Individual intrusion alarms with monitoring available

Full-size washer and dryer in every home

The Teal System™ – providing unlimited conditioned hot water in main building

Individual gas water heaters in townhomes

Private balconies

Gourmet kitchen islands and beautiful pendant lighting

Designer tile backsplash with under-cabinet lighting

Quartz countertops with single-bowlundermount stainless-steel sink and designer

Brushed nickel track lighting in kitchen/diningroom

USB ports in kitchens

Stainless-steel Whirlpool® appliances

Built-in microwaves

Gas stoves with self-cleaning ovens

Side-by-side refrigerators with in-door ice and water in three-bedrooms and townhomes

Custom-painted cabinetry

Carpet in bedrooms

Spacious walk-in closets

Double vanity sinks

Main baths with five-foot soaking tubs and custom surrounds

Separate showers

Custom-framed mirrors with specialty lighting

Undermount sinks

Marble or quartz counters in main baths

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Two resort-style swimming pools

Poolside grilling area at each pool

Covered outdoor lounge

Spacious athletic center with premium Precor cardio and weight training equipment

Spin and yoga room featuring on-demand virtual fitness programs

Resident lounge with demonstration kitchen

Resident recreation room with billiards

Executive business center

Complimentary Wi-Fi in all amenity areas Conference room for private meetings

Multi-level parking garage with assigned parking

Limited-access entry to resident parking

Climate-controlled interior corridors

Private two-car attached garage with each townhome

Recycling and trash services

Private storage available

Covered, limited-access bicycle storage

Pet-friendly community

----------------------------------------------------

Looking for a new apartment?

We're Taco Street Locating. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don't worry, it makes sense. We're awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We're the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment. Plus, you don't have to pay us anything. Cool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 South Mayde Creek Drive have any available units?
780 South Mayde Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 780 South Mayde Creek Drive have?
Some of 780 South Mayde Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 South Mayde Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
780 South Mayde Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 South Mayde Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 780 South Mayde Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 780 South Mayde Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 780 South Mayde Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 780 South Mayde Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 780 South Mayde Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 South Mayde Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 780 South Mayde Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 780 South Mayde Creek Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 780 South Mayde Creek Drive has accessible units.
Does 780 South Mayde Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 780 South Mayde Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

