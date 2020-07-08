780 South Mayde Creek Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center conference room carport clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access yoga

As my 2 day old buttery peanut butter cookie gracefully crumbles its way into my belly I think about all of the wonderful words that can be used to describe the unique beauty of this houston apartment building. Like this cookie that is slowly and sadly shrinking in size, this apartment is divine. Cozy. Warm. Reminiscent of more innocent days. A joy to experience. May this apartment and or peanut butter cookie instill in you a soothing serendipity. May it quiet your mind with it's modern luxuries, relaxing resort style pool and granite countertops. May it…..damnit my cookie is done. Just come check this place out.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Airy 9- and 10-foot ceilings with 8-foot main entry and interior doors



Two-story living areas in townhomes



Custom wood-grain flooring in living areas



Two distinctive interior finish options



Ceiling fans in bedroom and living room



Energy-saving digital programmable



Thermostats



Two-inch window blinds



Low-E windows



Individual intrusion alarms with monitoring available



Full-size washer and dryer in every home



The Teal System™ – providing unlimited conditioned hot water in main building



Individual gas water heaters in townhomes



Private balconies



Gourmet kitchen islands and beautiful pendant lighting



Designer tile backsplash with under-cabinet lighting



Quartz countertops with single-bowlundermount stainless-steel sink and designer



Brushed nickel track lighting in kitchen/diningroom



USB ports in kitchens



Stainless-steel Whirlpool® appliances



Built-in microwaves



Gas stoves with self-cleaning ovens



Side-by-side refrigerators with in-door ice and water in three-bedrooms and townhomes



Custom-painted cabinetry



Carpet in bedrooms



Spacious walk-in closets



Double vanity sinks



Main baths with five-foot soaking tubs and custom surrounds



Separate showers



Custom-framed mirrors with specialty lighting



Undermount sinks



Marble or quartz counters in main baths



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Two resort-style swimming pools



Poolside grilling area at each pool



Covered outdoor lounge



Spacious athletic center with premium Precor cardio and weight training equipment



Spin and yoga room featuring on-demand virtual fitness programs



Resident lounge with demonstration kitchen



Resident recreation room with billiards



Executive business center



Complimentary Wi-Fi in all amenity areas Conference room for private meetings



Multi-level parking garage with assigned parking



Limited-access entry to resident parking



Climate-controlled interior corridors



Private two-car attached garage with each townhome



Recycling and trash services



Private storage available



Covered, limited-access bicycle storage



Pet-friendly community



----------------------------------------------------



Looking for a new apartment?



We're Taco Street Locating. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don't worry, it makes sense. We're awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We're the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment. Plus, you don't have to pay us anything. Cool!