780 South Mayde Creek Drive

Amenities
As my 2 day old buttery peanut butter cookie gracefully crumbles its way into my belly I think about all of the wonderful words that can be used to describe the unique beauty of this houston apartment building. Like this cookie that is slowly and sadly shrinking in size, this apartment is divine. Cozy. Warm. Reminiscent of more innocent days. A joy to experience. May this apartment and or peanut butter cookie instill in you a soothing serendipity. May it quiet your mind with it's modern luxuries, relaxing resort style pool and granite countertops. May it…..damnit my cookie is done. Just come check this place out.
Apartment Amenities
Airy 9- and 10-foot ceilings with 8-foot main entry and interior doors
Two-story living areas in townhomes
Custom wood-grain flooring in living areas
Two distinctive interior finish options
Ceiling fans in bedroom and living room
Energy-saving digital programmable
Thermostats
Two-inch window blinds
Low-E windows
Individual intrusion alarms with monitoring available
Full-size washer and dryer in every home
The Teal System™ – providing unlimited conditioned hot water in main building
Individual gas water heaters in townhomes
Private balconies
Gourmet kitchen islands and beautiful pendant lighting
Designer tile backsplash with under-cabinet lighting
Quartz countertops with single-bowlundermount stainless-steel sink and designer
Brushed nickel track lighting in kitchen/diningroom
USB ports in kitchens
Stainless-steel Whirlpool® appliances
Built-in microwaves
Gas stoves with self-cleaning ovens
Side-by-side refrigerators with in-door ice and water in three-bedrooms and townhomes
Custom-painted cabinetry
Carpet in bedrooms
Spacious walk-in closets
Double vanity sinks
Main baths with five-foot soaking tubs and custom surrounds
Separate showers
Custom-framed mirrors with specialty lighting
Undermount sinks
Marble or quartz counters in main baths
Community Amenities
Two resort-style swimming pools
Poolside grilling area at each pool
Covered outdoor lounge
Spacious athletic center with premium Precor cardio and weight training equipment
Spin and yoga room featuring on-demand virtual fitness programs
Resident lounge with demonstration kitchen
Resident recreation room with billiards
Executive business center
Complimentary Wi-Fi in all amenity areas Conference room for private meetings
Multi-level parking garage with assigned parking
Limited-access entry to resident parking
Climate-controlled interior corridors
Private two-car attached garage with each townhome
Recycling and trash services
Private storage available
Covered, limited-access bicycle storage
Pet-friendly community
Looking for a new apartment?
We're Taco Street Locating. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don't worry, it makes sense. We're awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We're the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment. Plus, you don't have to pay us anything. Cool!