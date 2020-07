Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher furnished w/d hookup ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard parking pool racquetball court 24hr maintenance garage internet access tennis court 24hr gym on-site laundry alarm system carport hot tub online portal package receiving

Our apartment residents rave about the seclusion of this heavily wooded area, combined with the convenience of shopping, wonderful dining and terrific recreational opportunities nearby.Choose from one of five spacious floor plans for a one-bedroom apartment or select a two-bedroom apartment home complete with oversized individual patio or sun deck. Each Woodlake Oaks apartment comes complete with a gourmet kitchen, so fixing meals and cleaning up afterwards is quick and easy. Relax in one of two sparkling swimming pools. Take advantage of resident privileges and book a tennis or racquetball court at the Woodlake Community Center across the street from your apartment, or hit the links at a half-dozen nearby Houston golf courses.