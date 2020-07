Amenities

Spacious, private, and cute sum up this home. From the exterior there is ample parking or a private area to host outdoor get-togethers or a place for the kids to play without being in the street. This home has space for days, featuring 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a formal dining room you can spread out and relax.