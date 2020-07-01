All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
767 Windbreak Trail
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:47 AM

767 Windbreak Trail

767 Windbreak Trail · No Longer Available
Location

767 Windbreak Trail, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Truly a Show Stopper! This splendid French-styled mansion was the Builder's Own Home and has been painstakingly remodeled and updated. Exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail throughout. The home features Soaring Cathedral Ceilings, a dramatic entrance with a circular staircase, and fully updated kitchen with granite counter tops that is a cooks' dream. This home in Made For Entertaining! The back of the home features a tiled balcony that overlooks a beautifully wooded ravine. Located on a quiet cut-de-sac in a lovely gated-community. Make this your dream home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 767 Windbreak Trail have any available units?
767 Windbreak Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 767 Windbreak Trail have?
Some of 767 Windbreak Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 767 Windbreak Trail currently offering any rent specials?
767 Windbreak Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 767 Windbreak Trail pet-friendly?
No, 767 Windbreak Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 767 Windbreak Trail offer parking?
Yes, 767 Windbreak Trail offers parking.
Does 767 Windbreak Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 767 Windbreak Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 767 Windbreak Trail have a pool?
No, 767 Windbreak Trail does not have a pool.
Does 767 Windbreak Trail have accessible units?
No, 767 Windbreak Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 767 Windbreak Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 767 Windbreak Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

