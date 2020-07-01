767 Windbreak Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Truly a Show Stopper! This splendid French-styled mansion was the Builder's Own Home and has been painstakingly remodeled and updated. Exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail throughout. The home features Soaring Cathedral Ceilings, a dramatic entrance with a circular staircase, and fully updated kitchen with granite counter tops that is a cooks' dream. This home in Made For Entertaining! The back of the home features a tiled balcony that overlooks a beautifully wooded ravine. Located on a quiet cut-de-sac in a lovely gated-community. Make this your dream home!