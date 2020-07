Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access online portal trash valet carport hot tub lobby package receiving

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Our picturesque property is located East of the White Oak Bayou Trail with immediate access to Highway 610 and I-45 and nearby employment. Our impressive Houston apartment community provides residents a relaxing sanctuary. The manicured garden areas bring you close to nature. The urban apartments stand for modern design with great appliances. At Reserve at Garden Oaks, you can remove yourself from the stress of the work day, relax at the swimming pool with beach entrance or use the gym with its state of the art work out equipment. Your four legged friend can play safely in our own dog park. We have various floor plans available for one, two and three bedroom homes. The craftsman kitchens with espresso colored shaker style cabinets, stainless steel appliances and beige granite countertops leave nothing up to desire. The light filled living rooms ...